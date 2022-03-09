ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
ASL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
GGL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
GTECH 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
MLCF 31.63 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.5%)
PACE 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.14%)
PRL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.19%)
TELE 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.54%)
TPL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
TPLP 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.75%)
TREET 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.48%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.26%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.07%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
BR100 4,315 Increased By 19.9 (0.46%)
BR30 15,582 Increased By 225.6 (1.47%)
KSE100 43,168 Increased By 247.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,799 Increased By 123.8 (0.74%)

Cathay Pacific slashes loss to $703mn from $2.76bn in 2020

AFP 09 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific on Wednesday posted a loss of US$703 million for last year, a massive improvement on the record US$2.76 billion suffered in 2020 even as the airline struggled with continued travel restrictions.

Chairman Patrick Healy said the company “continued to face serious challenges” and the overall loss for the year was “substantial” despite a considerable improvement in the second half.

Cathay’s result was a vast improvement from its record losses of HK$21.6 billion ($2.8 billion) in 2020, which Healey described as the “most challenging” year in the airline’s seven-decade history.

The airline recorded an attributable loss of $703 million for the full year, recovering ground in the second half of the year with a $256 million attributable profit.

“The exceptional performance of our cargo business, especially during the second-half peak season, was extremely encouraging,” Healy said.

The average estimate from analysts tracked by Bloomberg was for an annual loss of HK$9.8 billion.

Cathay also beat its own forecast in January when it expected a net loss of between HK$5.6 billion and HK$6.1 billion.

hong kong Cathay Pacific

