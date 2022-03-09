ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
ASL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
GGL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
GTECH 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
MLCF 31.63 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.5%)
PACE 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.45%)
PRL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.19%)
TELE 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.54%)
TPL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
TPLP 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.75%)
TREET 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.48%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.26%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.07%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
BR100 4,315 Increased By 19.2 (0.45%)
BR30 15,584 Increased By 228.3 (1.49%)
KSE100 43,176 Increased By 255.2 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,805 Increased By 130 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Bumble beats profit estimates, bets on international growth

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

Bumble Inc on Tuesday beat fourth-quarter profit estimates and said it expected strong growth at its Bumble app in 2022, sending the dating company’s shares up over 20% in extended trading.

The company also said it is discontinuing operations in Russia, joining a growing number of firms that are exiting the country following its invasion of Ukraine. Bumble is also removing all of its apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Russia and Belarus.

The Austin, Texas-based company said combined revenue from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus was about 2.8% of total annual revenue in 2021. It expects to lose about $20 million in revenue from the region this year.

For 2022, Bumble forecast full-year 2022 revenue between $934 million and $944 million, the mid-point of which is nearly in line with analysts’ estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company is also increasingly focusing on its expansion in the international market.

“We expect Bumble App to have another strong year in 2022 and grow revenue 34% to 36% year-over-year, driven by continued international expansion and product innovation,” Chief Financial Officer Anu Subramanian said in a statement.

The COVID-19 crisis had boosted the use of dating apps as people confined to their homes used the virtual platforms to meet new people and develop both personal and professional relationships. Now even with the reopening of economy, the pandemic-led surge in users has not gone down.

The company, which consisted of Bumble and Badoo app, has recently bought France’s Fruitz in its first acquisition in an attempt to strengthen its foothold in Europe, where it plays catch-up with Tinder owner Match Group.

Excluding items, Bumble earned 13 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average had expected the company to break even on a per share basis, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

bumble

Comments

1000 characters

Bumble beats profit estimates, bets on international growth

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Read more stories