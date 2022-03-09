ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
ASL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
GGL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
GTECH 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
MLCF 31.63 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.5%)
PACE 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.14%)
PRL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.19%)
TELE 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.54%)
TPL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
TPLP 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.75%)
TREET 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.48%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.26%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.07%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
BR100 4,314 Increased By 18.4 (0.43%)
BR30 15,585 Increased By 228.8 (1.49%)
KSE100 43,181 Increased By 260.3 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,807 Increased By 132.1 (0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retrace to $2,019

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retrace to $2,019 per ounce, as it faces a strong resistance at $2,073. The resistance is...
Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retrace to $2,019 per ounce, as it faces a strong resistance at $2,073.

The resistance is identified as the 100% projection level of an upward wave (c) from $1,878.49, which may either end around $2,073 or extend a lot above this level.

Regardless of its ending point, this wave is subject to a partial reversal first, as the resistance is strengthened by another one at $2,065, the 161.8% projection level of a bigger wave C from $1,753.30.

A break above $2,073 could lead to a gain to $2,102. On the daily chart, gold is facing a resistance at $2,072.50, the 2020 high.

This resistance is working together with the other two on the hourly chart to stop the rise.

Most likely, the metal would retrace towards $2,019.

This retracement will serve as a preparation for a surge above $2,072.50.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retrace to $2,019

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Read more stories