SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retrace to $2,019 per ounce, as it faces a strong resistance at $2,073.

The resistance is identified as the 100% projection level of an upward wave (c) from $1,878.49, which may either end around $2,073 or extend a lot above this level.

Regardless of its ending point, this wave is subject to a partial reversal first, as the resistance is strengthened by another one at $2,065, the 161.8% projection level of a bigger wave C from $1,753.30.

A break above $2,073 could lead to a gain to $2,102. On the daily chart, gold is facing a resistance at $2,072.50, the 2020 high.

This resistance is working together with the other two on the hourly chart to stop the rise.

Most likely, the metal would retrace towards $2,019.

This retracement will serve as a preparation for a surge above $2,072.50.

