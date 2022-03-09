Women’s emancipation & their independence constitute our dream: Bilawal

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto said his party was striving for gender equality in the country. In a message in connection with World Women Day, Bilawal said on Tuesday the PPP has ensured practical steps to encourage equal opportunities for women in every area of activity. Pakistan was the first Muslim country where Benazir Bhutto was elected as first women Prime Minister of the country, he added.

He said the party was also proud of the fact that women judges have been appointed in the higher judiciary. The PPP had also got women elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly, he added.

According to him, Benazir Bhutto had launched the very first Women Bank in Pakistan besides setting up independent police stations for women. She had also constituted a network of lady health workers and ensured ownership to the landless women farmers in the country.

Bilawal said it was the PPP which took up the responsibility of women-friendly legislation in the country, which also included the law relating to harassment at workplace to protect working women.

It is also a matter of pride for the PPP that its women wing is the most vibrant organizational network in the country. The women wing of the party has been extended to the level of union councils and the provincial government of the party has already introduced a unique programme in Sindh for financial independence to women. As many as one million women have been benefited from the programme under this programme, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022