ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Women’s emancipation & their independence constitute our dream: Bilawal

Recorder Report 09 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto said his party was striving for gender equality in the country. In a message in connection with World Women Day, Bilawal said on Tuesday the PPP has ensured practical steps to encourage equal opportunities for women in every area of activity. Pakistan was the first Muslim country where Benazir Bhutto was elected as first women Prime Minister of the country, he added.

He said the party was also proud of the fact that women judges have been appointed in the higher judiciary. The PPP had also got women elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly, he added.

According to him, Benazir Bhutto had launched the very first Women Bank in Pakistan besides setting up independent police stations for women. She had also constituted a network of lady health workers and ensured ownership to the landless women farmers in the country.

Bilawal said it was the PPP which took up the responsibility of women-friendly legislation in the country, which also included the law relating to harassment at workplace to protect working women.

It is also a matter of pride for the PPP that its women wing is the most vibrant organizational network in the country. The women wing of the party has been extended to the level of union councils and the provincial government of the party has already introduced a unique programme in Sindh for financial independence to women. As many as one million women have been benefited from the programme under this programme, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Benazir Bhutto Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women’s emancipation

Comments

1000 characters

Women’s emancipation & their independence constitute our dream: Bilawal

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

LME suspends nickel trading after prices double to over $100,000

Read more stories