Bilawal arrives at ‘historic’ D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: The much-hyped convoy of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by the scion of the Bhutto dynasty, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari finally landed at D-Chowk after a 10-day-long journey – dubbed the Awami Long March – from Karachi in a bid to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The convoy entered the capital in the afternoon from Rawat, a small area in Rawalpindi district. The convoy was not interrupted by the Islamabad Police, which, also aided by the personnel of Punjab Police had made fool proof security arrangements.

The Interior Ministry has set up a control room to monitor the situation through drone cameras, and Inspector General Islamabad Police Ahsan Younas is overseeing the security arrangements.

Apparently, dozens of rented vehicles, carrying the supporters belonging to the PPP, Awami National Party (ANP), and a handful of people led by Ahsan Iqbal of the PML-N also joined the dharna at D-Chowk on Tuesday evening.

The PPP claimed that it was stopped from entering the capital but independent reports verified by Business Recorder told a different story altogether.

It was learnt that the PPP deliberately delayed the convoy as the number of people were far less than anticipated.

The party claimed it had the participation of thousands of people, but the number of those attending the sit-in was much lower than claimed by the PPP.

After Bilawal reached D-Chowk, the crowed changed “go selected go, and go Niazi go” slogans.

Earlier, addressing the rally in the afternoon at Rawat, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari thanked the workers who made it to Islamabad all the way from Karachi with great determination for what he said to oust a “selected prime minister”. He also blew flying kisses to the crowd.

Speaking at the rally, Bilawal said that the foot soldiers of late Benazir Bhutto are up in arms against the “selected sarkar” and would not rest until and unless he is thrown out.

“For the last three years, we’ve been saying this man [Imran Khan] is not elected as he is selected. Now, we will not only hold long march but will also make the no-confidence motion against him successful,” he added.

He contended that the man imposed on us will have to go to home now, as we are not going to accept at any cost, adding the presence of people from all over the country shows, they all want to get rid of him.

He demanded that free and fair election is the only way out to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis confronting the country.

He claimed that Imran Khan will be the second prime minister to be ousted through a no-confidence motion, adding his tall claims of making the country different turned out to be a complete farce.

Accusing the government of conspiring against the 1973 Constitution and to roll back the 18th constitutional amendment, he said there will be no compromise on this no matter what.

Bilawal said that the country has gone bankrupt due to the flawed economic policies of the ruling PTI and there is no other way out, but to send this government packing.

“There is no relief for the common man as there are amnesty schemes for the real estate billionaires and other tycoons, which has made the life for the common man miserable,” he added.