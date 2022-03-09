ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First-ever minimally invasive coronary artery bypass grafting performed

Press Release 09 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: First-ever Minimally Invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (Minimally Invasive Coronary Surgery, MICS) was performed at Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad earlier this month. This procedure was performed through a 5 cm incision on the left side of the chest, without opening/splitting the chest bone through a sternotomy, on a beating heart.

This procedure was performed by Dr Haris Bin Bilal and his team, on a 46-year-old male. Dr. Haris Bin Bilal has performed more than Fifteen Hundred beating heart surgeries, out of which over 250 are MICS procedures, in the UK. Since moving to Shifa, Dr Haris Bin Bilal and his team have performed 15 MICS procedures in just one month, with excellent results. All patients were discharged from the hospital on 3rd day following surgery.

MICS is a unique procedure performed on a beating heart, using multiple grafts. Dr Haris Bin Bilal is performing a Hundred percent of the Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Procedures at Shifa International Hospital on beating hearts (Off-pump Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting, OPCAB)., without the use of Heart-Lung Machine (without stopping the heart and lungs).

This procedure benefits the patient with early recovery, early discharge from hospital, and return to work as early as within a week following discharge home.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shifa International Hospital artery bypass MICS Dr Haris Bin Bilal

Comments

1000 characters

First-ever minimally invasive coronary artery bypass grafting performed

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

LME suspends nickel trading after prices double to over $100,000

Read more stories