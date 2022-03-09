First-ever minimally invasive coronary artery bypass grafting performed

ISLAMABAD: First-ever Minimally Invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (Minimally Invasive Coronary Surgery, MICS) was performed at Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad earlier this month. This procedure was performed through a 5 cm incision on the left side of the chest, without opening/splitting the chest bone through a sternotomy, on a beating heart.

This procedure was performed by Dr Haris Bin Bilal and his team, on a 46-year-old male. Dr. Haris Bin Bilal has performed more than Fifteen Hundred beating heart surgeries, out of which over 250 are MICS procedures, in the UK. Since moving to Shifa, Dr Haris Bin Bilal and his team have performed 15 MICS procedures in just one month, with excellent results. All patients were discharged from the hospital on 3rd day following surgery.

MICS is a unique procedure performed on a beating heart, using multiple grafts. Dr Haris Bin Bilal is performing a Hundred percent of the Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Procedures at Shifa International Hospital on beating hearts (Off-pump Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting, OPCAB)., without the use of Heart-Lung Machine (without stopping the heart and lungs).

This procedure benefits the patient with early recovery, early discharge from hospital, and return to work as early as within a week following discharge home.

