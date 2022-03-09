ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
US Capitol riot conspiracy charge: Former Proud Boys chairman Tarrio arrested

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: The former chairman of the US right-wing group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy for his role in planning the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Tarrio will appear in a federal court in Florida at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), said Marlene Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the US Attorney’s Office in Miami.

An attorney for Tarrio did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Eleven people affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia, including group founder Stewart Rhodes, were charged in January with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in planning the attack on the Capitol, which was an attempt to stop Congress from confirming Democratic President Joe Biden’s election.

They are some of the highest-profile cases among the more than 750 people charged with taking part in the violence.

