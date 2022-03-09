ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Paris wheat retreats after record highs

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat fell sharply on Tuesday as futures pulled back from record highs caused by supply concerns over Russia’s invasion of fellow grain exporter Ukraine.

Benchmark May wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange settled down 26.5 euros, or 6.7%, at 370.00 euros ($404.63) a tonne, moving away from Monday’s contract high of 424.00 euros.

Less active March futures, which expire this week, ended down 6.5% at 395.00 euros, after setting an all-time record for Euronext at 450 euros on Monday.

Chicago wheat tumbled by 10% to reach an expanded price variation limit and come off a latest 14-year high.

Traders said a shift in some investment flows back towards equities and an easing in short-covering by wheat market participants contributed to the pullback on Euronext and Chicago.

There were also signs importers were reluctant to buy at current prices, with Tunisia thought to have declined to make a purchase in a tender and Algeria believed to have postponed a separate tender until Wednesday, according to traders. “There are signs the high prices and lack of available supplies are causing serious pain for importers and demand destruction, as shown by Tunisia cancelling its wheat tender today,” one trader said.

Physical premiums in Europe remained elevated, underscoring supply tensions as merchants and importers sought alternatives to Ukrainian and Russian wheat, which usually accounts for about 30% of the world’s wheat exports.

