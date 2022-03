KARACHI: A Japanese Film Festival was inaugurated at the Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC).

The Japanese Film Festival has been held annually in Karachi by the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi and the Japan Foundation.

This year, four Japanese movies will be played including “Samurai Cat,”“Penguin High Way,” “a Story of Yonosuke,” “Mameshiba Cubbish Puppy” in two days at JICC.

