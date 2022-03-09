KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Cnergyico PK Limited 08-03-2022 14:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 08-03-2022 13:45 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 08-03-2022 11:30 National Bank of Pakistan 08-03-2022 12:00 JS Bank Limited 08-03-2022 10:30 Shell Pakistan Limited 10-03-2022 10:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 10-03-2022 12:15 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 10-03-2022 11:30 Systems Limited 10-03-2022 12:30 Data Textiles Limited 14-03-2022 11:00 =========================================================

