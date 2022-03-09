ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 09 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Cnergyico PK Limited                08-03-2022      14:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd              08-03-2022      13:45
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd        08-03-2022      11:30
National Bank of Pakistan           08-03-2022      12:00
JS Bank Limited                     08-03-2022      10:30
Shell Pakistan Limited              10-03-2022      10:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd         10-03-2022      12:15
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd            10-03-2022      11:30
Systems Limited                     10-03-2022      12:30
Data Textiles Limited               14-03-2022      11:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

