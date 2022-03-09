ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 09 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Leather Up Ltd                  02-03-2022   08-03-2022    NIL             08-03-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd      04-03-2022   08-03-2022    100%(ii)        02-03-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd     04-03-2022   08-03-2022    25%(i)          02-03-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                  04-03-2022   08-03-2022    30%(i)          02-03-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd             07-03-2022   08-03-2022    30%(i)          03-03-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd #         03-03-2022   10-03-2022                                   10-03-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd #    04-03-2022   10-03-2022                                   10-03-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd       07-03-2022   10-03-2022    500%(i)         03-03-2022
First UDL Modaraba              08-03-2022   10-03-2022    10%(i)          04-03-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd      08-03-2022   10-03-2022    10%(i)          04-03-2022
Tata textile Mills Ltd          08-03-2022   10-03-2022    50%(ii)         04-03-2022
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd  09-03-2022   11-03-2022    10%(i)          07-03-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                     09-03-2022   11-03-2022    20%(ii)         07-03-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd             09-03-2022   11-03-2022    450%(i), 20% B  07-03-2022
Thal Ltd                        09-03-2022   11-03-2022    100%(i)         07-03-2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd #         06-03-2022   12-03-2022                                   12-03-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd              09-03-2022   12-03-2022    40%(ii)         07-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd                       07-03-2022   14-03-2022    NIL                            14-03-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd  11-03-2022   14-03-2022    10%(i)          09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd          11-03-2022   15-03-2022    15%(i)          09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
(Preference)                    11-03-2022   15-03-2022    15%(i)          09-03-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd         11-03-2022   15-03-2022    300%(ii)        09-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd(Pref. Shares)               09-03-2022   16-03-2022    2.70%(F)        07-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd   09-03-2022   16-03-2022    55%(F)          07-03-2022     16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                 10-03-2022   16-03-2022    NIL                            16-03-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd                 12-03-2022   16-03-2022    10%(ii)         10-03-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd           12-03-2022   16-03-2022    20%(i)          10-03-2022
Sana Industries Ltd             14-03-2022   16-03-2022    15%(i)          10-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd         11-03-2022   17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd  11-03-2022   17-03-2022    NIL                            17-03-2022
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd           15-03-2022   17-03-2022    13.60%(i)       11-03-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd #      11-03-2022   18-03-2022                                   18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                     07-03-2022   19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd         14-03-2022   21-03-2022    NIL                            21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #    15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                   21-03-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd #            15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                   21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #      15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                   21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd     15-03-2022   22-03-2022    60%(F)          11-03-2022     22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd           16-03-2022   22-03-2022    50%(F)          14-03-2022     22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd              21-03-2022   22-03-2022    30% B           17-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #            21-03-2022   22-03-2022                                   22-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                 17-03-2022   24-03-2022    20%(F)          15-03-2022     24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                 18-03-2022   24-03-2022    NIL                            24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                     18-03-2022   24-03-2022    40%(F)          16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd           18-03-2022   24-03-2022    10%(F)          16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #         19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                   24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd     11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                 18-03-2022   25-03-2022    15%(F)          16-03-2022     25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd    19-03-2022   25-03-2022    46.50%(F)       17-03-2022     25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd        20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd     21-03-2022   28-03-2022    30%(F)          17-03-2022     28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #      22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                   28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd #       22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                   28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd              22-03-2022   28-03-2022    50%(F)          18-03-2022     28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                    17-03-2022   29-03-2022    50%(F)          15-03-2022     29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #     19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                   29-03-2022
Bank ALHabib Ltd                21-03-2022   29-03-2022    70%(F)          17-03-2022     29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022    17.5%(F)        18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                22-03-2022   29-03-2022    20%(F)          18-03-2022     29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022    60%(F)          18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022    10%(F)          18-03-2022     29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber              23-03-2022   29-03-2022    5% B                           29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                 25-03-2022   29-03-2022    15%(F)          22-03-2022     29-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                     24-03-2022   30-03-2022    NIL                            30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd         24-03-2022   30-03-2022    NIL                            30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab              24-03-2022   30-03-2022    12.5% B         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                        24-03-2022   30-03-2022    40%(F)          21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                  24-03-2022   30-03-2022    22.5%(F)        21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd      24-03-2022   31-03-2022    NIL                            31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd          25-03-2022   31-03-2022    105%(F)         22-03-2022     31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd       25-03-2022   31-03-2022    55%(F)          22-03-2022     31-03-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                     31-03-2022   06-04-2022    115%(F)         29-03-2022     06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd             31-03-2022   07-04-2022    900%(F)         29-03-2022     07-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd     06-04-2022   08-04-2022    2450%(F)        04-04-2022     08-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd              05-04-2022   11-04-2022    NIL                            11-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd           12-04-2022   19-04-2022    NIL                            19-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                 13-04-2022   19-04-2022    90%(F)          11-04-2022     19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                     15-04-2022   19-04-2022    1500%(F)        13-04-2022     19-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                    13-04-2022   20-04-2022    NIL                            20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd              14-04-2022   20-04-2022    130%(F)         12-04-2022     20-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                  14-04-2022   21-04-2022    200%(F)         12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd             14-04-2022   21-04-2022    45%(F), 10% B   12-04-2022     21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd             15-04-2022   21-04-2022    5%(F)           13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd     15-04-2022   21-04-2022    NIL                            21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd    15-04-2022   21-04-2022    280%(F)         13-04-2022     21-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd               18-04-2022   25-04-2022    NIL                            25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd               19-04-2022   25-04-2022    NIL             25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd    19-04-2022   25-04-2022    70%(F)          15-04-2022     25-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                            26-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                19-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                            26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                19-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                            26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                 20-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                            26-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                     21-04-2022   28-04-2022    NIL                            28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd   22-04-2022   28-04-2022    15%(F)          20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Century Insurance Company Ltd   22-04-2022   28-04-2022    22.5%(F),
                                                           10% B           20-04-2022     28-04-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares *

