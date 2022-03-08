ICMA to organise ‘job fair’ in Islamabad today

KARACHI: ICMA Pakistan, Islamabad centre is organising a momentous Job Fair on 8 March 2022, at ICMAP Islamabad Campus. Aiming to connect the industry and the students of ICMA, this event will be a platform for the prominent organisations operating in Islamabad to hire our students and market their brand.

This Job Fair shall host distinguished guests from the political and administrative sectors of Islamabad.

The program shall host Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Shakeel Munir, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Rana Shakeel Asghar, Member Finance CDA, Hamza Shafqat, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and Asif Mehmood Chairman PHA as chief guests. A gathering of more than 1000 students and members attending the event.

