‘No rain until 15th’

LAHORE: No rain is expected until March 15 when a good system of westerly waves would enter the country to bring rains throughout Punjab, said a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official.

Director PMD Shahid Abbas said the maximum side temperature is likely to increase up to 30 degree Celsius, a situation that would heat up the weather for bright chances of rain out of the westerly system by the middle of March.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022