Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 08 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Leather Up Ltd                    02-03-2022   08-03-2022   NIL                           08-03-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        04-03-2022   08-03-2022   100%(ii)       02-03-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd       04-03-2022   08-03-2022   25%(i)         02-03-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                    04-03-2022   08-03-2022   30%(i)         02-03-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd               07-03-2022   08-03-2022   30%(i)         03-03-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd #           03-03-2022   10-03-2022                                 10-03-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd #      04-03-2022   10-03-2022                                 10-03-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd         07-03-2022   10-03-2022   500%(i)        03-03-2022
First UDL Modaraba                08-03-2022   10-03-2022   10%(i)         04-03-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd        08-03-2022   10-03-2022   10%(i)         04-03-2022
Tata textile Mills Ltd            08-03-2022   10-03-2022   50%(ii)        04-03-2022
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd    09-03-2022   11-03-2022   10%(i)         07-03-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       09-03-2022   11-03-2022   20%(ii)        07-03-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd               09-03-2022   11-03-2022   450%(i),20%B   07-03-2022
Thal Ltd                          09-03-2022   11-03-2022   100%(i)        07-03-2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd #           06-03-2022   12-03-2022                                 12-03-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd                09-03-2022   12-03-2022   40%(ii)        07-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd                         07-03-2022   14-03-2022   NIL                           14-03-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd    11-03-2022   14-03-2022   10%(i)         09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd            11-03-2022   15-03-2022   15%(i)         09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
(Preference)                      11-03-2022   15-03-2022   15%(i)         09-03-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd           11-03-2022   15-03-2022   300%(ii)       09-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd(Pref. Shares)                 09-03-2022   16-03-2022   2.70%(F)       07-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     09-03-2022   16-03-2022   55%(F)         07-03-2022     16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                           16-03-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd                   12-03-2022   16-03-2022   10%(ii)        10-03-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd             12-03-2022   16-03-2022   20%(i)         10-03-2022
Sana Industries Ltd               14-03-2022   16-03-2022   15%(i)         10-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           11-03-2022   17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                           17-03-2022
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             15-03-2022   17-03-2022   13.60%(i)      11-03-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd #        11-03-2022   18-03-2022                                 18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       07-03-2022   19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd           14-03-2022   21-03-2022   NIL                           21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #      15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                 21-03-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd #              15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                 21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #        15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                 21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60%(F)         11-03-2022     22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             16-03-2022   22-03-2022   50%(F)         14-03-2022     22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd                21-03-2022   22-03-2022   30% B          17-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              21-03-2022   22-03-2022                                 22-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                   17-03-2022   24-03-2022   20%(F)         15-03-2022     24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL                           24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd             18-03-2022   24-03-2022   10%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #           19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                 24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd       11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   25-03-2022   15%(F)         16-03-2022     25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50%(F)      17-03-2022     25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd          20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan B ank Ltd      21-03-2022   28-03-2022   30%(F)         17-03-2022     28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #        22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                 28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd #         22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                 28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd                22-03-2022   28-03-2022   50%(F)         18-03-2022     28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                      17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50%(F)         15-03-2022     29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29-03-2022
Bank ALHabib Ltd                  21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70%(F)         17-03-2022     29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    22-03-2022   29-03-2022   17.5%(F)       18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   20%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022   60%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022   10%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber                23-03-2022   29-03-2022   5% B                          29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                   25-03-2022   29-03-2022   15%(F)         22-03-2022     29-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                       24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                           30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd           24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                           30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab                24-03-2022   30-03-2022   12.5% B        21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                          24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40%(F)         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                    24-03-2022   30-03-2022   22.5%(F)       21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd        24-03-2022   31-03-2022   NIL                           31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            25-03-2022   31-03-2022   105%(F)        22-03-2022     31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd         25-03-2022   31-03-2022   55%(F)         22-03-2022     31-03-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                       31-03-2022   06-04-2022   115%(F)        29-03-2022     06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               31-03-2022   07-04-2022   900%(F)        29-03-2022     07-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       06-04-2022   08-04-2022   2450%(F)       04-04-2022     08-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd                05-04-2022   11-04-2022   NIL                           11-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd             12-04-2022   19-04-2022   NIL                           19-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                   13-04-2022   19-04-2022   90%(F)         11-04-2022     19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       15-04-2022   19-04-2022   1500%(F)       13-04-2022     19-04-2022
Friesland Campina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd                14-04-2022   20-04-2022   130%(F)        12-04-2022     20-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                    14-04-2022   21-04-2022   200%(F)        12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd               14-04-2022   21-04-2022   45%(F),10%B    12-04-2022     21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd               15-04-2022   21-04-2022   5%(F)          13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       15-04-2022   21-04-2022   NIL                           21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      15-04-2022   21-04-2022   280%(F)        13-04-2022     21-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                 18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 19-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd      19-04-2022   25-04-2022   70%(F)         15-04-2022     25-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                   19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                   20-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd     22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15%(F)         20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Century Insurance Company Ltd     22-04-2022   28-04-2022   22.5%(F),      20-04-2022     28-04-2022
                                                            10% B
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares *

