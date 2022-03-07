ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Pakistan

PPP invites Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join its anti-inflation march

BR Web Desk 07 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday invited Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join its anti-inflation march, Aaj News reported.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah extended a formal invitation in this regard to Maulana Fazlur Rehman when he met the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief earlier today in Islamabad. He was accompanied by PPP MPA Syed Naveed Qamar.

Consultations were also held about the timing of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two leaders also held a press conference in which Maulana Fazl lashed out at PM Imran over his "derogatory" remarks against the opposition.

Planned no-trust move: PML-N MNAs asked not to travel abroad

On Sunday, PM Imran called the opposition alliance against his government a "bunch of thieves" who he said had joined hands to save their ill-gotten money.

“This is [PM] Imran Khan’s reality. This is what he has brought to national politics – filthy and unethical language,” Maulana Fazl said.

Responding to PM Imran's warning of consequences in case the no-confidence motion failed, the JUI-F chief said that the opposition was unfazed by the premier’s threats, adding that his party workers were ready for any situation.

It is to be noted that a meeting between Asif Zardari, Shahbaz Sharif, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also expected later today to discuss the way forward regarding the no-confidence.

PMImran Khan Maulana Fazl Rehman PPP long march PDM chief

