PPP invites Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join its anti-inflation march

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday invited Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join its anti-inflation march, Aaj News reported.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah extended a formal invitation in this regard to Maulana Fazlur Rehman when he met the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief earlier today in Islamabad. He was accompanied by PPP MPA Syed Naveed Qamar.

Consultations were also held about the timing of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two leaders also held a press conference in which Maulana Fazl lashed out at PM Imran over his "derogatory" remarks against the opposition.

On Sunday, PM Imran called the opposition alliance against his government a "bunch of thieves" who he said had joined hands to save their ill-gotten money.

“This is [PM] Imran Khan’s reality. This is what he has brought to national politics – filthy and unethical language,” Maulana Fazl said.

Responding to PM Imran's warning of consequences in case the no-confidence motion failed, the JUI-F chief said that the opposition was unfazed by the premier’s threats, adding that his party workers were ready for any situation.

It is to be noted that a meeting between Asif Zardari, Shahbaz Sharif, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also expected later today to discuss the way forward regarding the no-confidence.