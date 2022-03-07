ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
UAE's flydubai 2021 profit rebounds above pre-pandemic levels

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai swung to a profit of 841 million dirhams ($229 million) last year surpassing pre-pandemic figures as demand increased after travel curbs eased globally, it said on Monday.

The profit compared with a loss of 712.6 million dirhams in 2020 when the airline, which lacks a domestic market, was hit by international closures imposed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Revenue jumped 86% to 5.3 billion dirhams.

The profit figures even topped the 198.2 million dirhams reported in 2019.

"With the lifting of restrictions across our network and increasing demand for travel, we are cautiously optimistic about the year ahead notwithstanding the geopolitical situation and its potential effect on the pricing of commodities," CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said.

"As the momentum for travel continues to build, we will increase frequencies and introduce new destinations on our network during 2022," Al Ghaith added.

The carrier carried 5.6 million passengers during the year, representing a 76% rise from the last year with the number of flights surpassing pre-pandemic levels in December when the airline operated 6,430 flights.

The flydubai fleet expanded by eight jets to 59 aircraft in 2021.

