ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.87%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.82%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.82 (-7.04%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.96%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.91%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-7.11%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-6.49%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.51%)
PTC 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.4%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
SNGP 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.28%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-7.44%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-10.63%)
BR100 4,334 Decreased By -179.3 (-3.97%)
BR30 15,590 Decreased By -985.4 (-5.95%)
KSE100 43,307 Decreased By -1244.2 (-2.79%)
KSE30 16,851 Decreased By -578.1 (-3.32%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU asks UN watchdog to safeguard Ukraine's nuclear plants

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS: The European Union has asked the UN nuclear watchdog to safeguard Ukraine's nuclear plants, two of which are now under Russian control, and mobilise international help in case of an emergency, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Russian forces have seized Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe' biggest, and the spent-fuel and radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl, next to the now defunct power plant where the world's worst nuclear accident happened in 1986.

"I... request that IAEA does its utmost to ensure the nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities under the current conditions of war," EU energy policy chief Kadri Simson wrote in a letter to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director Rafael Grossi.

Russia "should immediately cease its violent actions against Ukraine and first and foremost return all of Ukraine's nuclear facilities to the full operational and regulatory control of Ukraine," said the letter, dated March 4 and seen by Reuters.

Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces had seized control of Zaporizhzhia on Friday after setting an adjacent training facility on fire. Russia's defence ministry blamed the attack on Ukrainian saboteurs.

Russian forces have since placed staff running the facility under their command and restricted communications with the outside world - developments the IAEA said on Sunday it was "extremely concerned" about.

While the fire at Zaporizhzhia was quickly extinguished and there was no damage to its reactors, it highlighted concerns about the potentially disastrous consequences should the conflict damage one of Ukraine's four operating nuclear power plants.

Simson called on the IAEA to mobilise the international community "to be ready to provide Ukraine with assistance in case of an emergency".

Ukrainian power producer DTEK called on Sunday for Western countries, NATO and the UN to introduce no-fly zones over Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

The EU is preparing to urgently link Europe's electricity system to Ukraine's grid, which would allow Ukraine to receive emergency power from Europe if military attacks caused power outages.

European Union NATO IAEA Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Chernobyl

Comments

1000 characters

EU asks UN watchdog to safeguard Ukraine's nuclear plants

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7

Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Read more stories