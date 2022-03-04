ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.28%)
AVN 97.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.72%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FFL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
GGL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.46%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.43%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.32%)
TPLP 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.27%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 79.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
YOUW 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -3 (-0.07%)
BR30 16,594 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.49%)
KSE100 44,559 Increased By 32.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,433 Increased By 22.9 (0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief slams Russia 'recklessness' in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday decried Russia's "recklessness" over the shelling of a nuclear power...
AFP 04 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday decried Russia's "recklessness" over the shelling of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine and demanded Moscow stop the war against its neighbour.

"Overnight we have also seen reports about the attack against the nuclear power plant. This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops and engaging good faith in diplomatic efforts," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting with Western foreign ministers.

Ukraine NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg

Comments

1000 characters

NATO chief slams Russia 'recklessness' in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling

Russian forces 'occupy' Ukraine nuclear power station

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi says does not want to avail immunity

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Read more stories