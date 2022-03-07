ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.62%)
ASL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.21%)
AVN 89.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-7.22%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.96%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.9%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.35%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.23%)
MLCF 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.4%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PRL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.34%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-7.29%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-10.32%)
BR100 4,333 Decreased By -180.6 (-4%)
BR30 15,590 Decreased By -985 (-5.94%)
KSE100 43,288 Decreased By -1263.2 (-2.84%)
KSE30 16,849 Decreased By -579.5 (-3.32%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea bans transactions with Russia central bank

AFP 07 Mar, 2022

SEOUL: South Korea said Monday it will halt all transactions with Russia's central bank in the latest series of punitive actions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The foreign ministry said in a statement it had decided to ban all financial dealings with the Central Bank of Russia "considering the international community's financial restrictions against Russia".

It did not provide further details on the scope of the move, saying more coordination with related agencies was required.

South Korea's decision comes as Western governments, international sporting organisations and a growing list of major companies have worked to isolate Russia, levelling punishing sanctions over its globally-condemned attack on its neighbour.

South Korea earlier said it would tighten export controls against Moscow by banning shipments of strategic items.

It also joined Western countries in suspending financial transactions with several major Russian banks.

Monday's decision is the latest in a series of moves that Seoul has taken against Russia and its close ally Belarus.

Seoul on Sunday declared it would impose export controls on Belarus for "effectively supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine", without detailing what specific measures would be taken.

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest smartphone maker, also announced over the weekend it had suspended all shipments of products to Russia due to "geopolitical developments".

The world's 10th largest economy also has joined the multinational sanctions in removing Russia from the SWIFT global payment system, which allows transfer of capital across continents.

The International Monetary Fund warned the already "serious" global economic impacts of the war in Ukraine would be "all the more devastating" should the conflict escalate.

south korea Ukraine Central Bank of Russia

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea bans transactions with Russia central bank

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7

Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Read more stories