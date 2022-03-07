ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.62%)
ASL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.21%)
AVN 89.98 Decreased By ▼ -6.83 (-7.06%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.96%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.9%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.35%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.99%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.23%)
MLCF 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.43%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.33%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
SNGP 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-5.8%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.69 (-7.22%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.95%)
YOUW 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-10.48%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -182.9 (-4.05%)
BR30 15,583 Decreased By -991.8 (-5.98%)
KSE100 43,277 Decreased By -1274.8 (-2.86%)
KSE30 16,844 Decreased By -584.8 (-3.36%)

Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
India's top bourse NSE says key indexes have had glitches in updating

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

MUMBAI: India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) said two key indexes stopped updating "intermittently" on Monday - a glitch that came amid sharp drops in Indian shares after oil prices spiked on fears of a ban on Russian oil.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and Nifty's bank index were "intermittently not getting broadcasted," NSE said in a statement.

"The exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed," the NSE said, adding that traders were still able to execute their orders normally.

The exchange did not provide any further details. NSE's rival BSE said in a separate statement it was operating normally.

Several Twitter users on Monday complained about issues they were facing with tracking NSE prices.

Last year, the NSE suffered an outage that shut all trading on the exchange for nearly four hours while another technical glitch in 2017 shut the bourse for five hours.

India's National Stock Exchange

