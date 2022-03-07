ANL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.54%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.46%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.34%)
AVN 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.31 (-6.52%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.69%)
FFL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.3%)
GGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.57%)
GTECH 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.42%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.33%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.58%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
PRL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.85%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
SNGP 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-5.68%)
TELE 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.62%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-6.44%)
TREET 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.7%)
TRG 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-5.83%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-6.51%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -182.9 (-4.05%)
BR30 15,630 Decreased By -944.6 (-5.7%)
KSE100 43,253 Decreased By -1298.2 (-2.91%)
KSE30 16,852 Decreased By -577.2 (-3.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says most of its citizens evacuated from Ukraine

AFP 07 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: Beijing's embassy in Ukraine announced Monday that most of the approximately 6,000 Chinese nationals previously in the country had been evacuated, as Russia stepped up the shelling of multiple cities.

In the weeks leading up to the conflict, Chinese state media dismissed US warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Unlike many Western nations, Beijing waited until after war broke out on February 24 to tell its citizens to evacuate.

"At present, most Chinese compatriots in Ukraine have already been evacuated," the embassy said in a social media statement.

"At present, the tense situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine solemnly reminds remaining Chinese compatriots to leave the country as soon as possible."

China has walked a diplomatic tightrope during the crisis, refusing to condemn its close ally Russia, which has been targeted by a barrage of international sanctions.

Some Chinese citizens have reported hostility or violence from locals over the Chinese government's perceived support of Moscow.

Last week, China's foreign ministry said it had helped around 3,000 Chinese nationals to evacuate, mostly via land transport after Ukraine closed its airspace.

The first government-chartered evacuation flight landed in China on Saturday from Romania.

As the conflict worsened, one Chinese national was injured by a bullet last week while trying to flee to western Ukraine. Beijing has not confirmed who fired the shot.

China's foreign minister urged Ukraine to "assume its due international responsibility" in keeping Chinese citizens safe, during a call with his Ukrainian counterpart last week.

In recent days there have been reports of Russian soldiers violating ceasefire agreements and targeting civilians, as besieged cities attempt to set up humanitarian corridors for evacuation purposes.

China Ukraine Moscow Russian invasion Beijing's embassy

Comments

1000 characters

China says most of its citizens evacuated from Ukraine

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

Gold crosses $2,000-mark, palladium at record high on Ukraine crisis

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories