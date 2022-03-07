ANL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.94%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.46%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.34%)
AVN 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-6.57%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.23%)
FFL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.3%)
GGL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.68%)
GTECH 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.42%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.33%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.58%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PRL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
PTC 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.4%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
SNGP 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-5.54%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.69%)
TPLP 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-6.44%)
TREET 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.64%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.79 (-6.08%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-6.51%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -182.9 (-4.05%)
BR30 15,630 Decreased By -944.6 (-5.7%)
KSE100 43,253 Decreased By -1298.2 (-2.91%)
KSE30 16,852 Decreased By -577.2 (-3.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea sells dollars to curb won fall, traders say

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

SEOUL: South Korea's foreign exchange authority was spotted selling US dollars on Monday to limit a decline in the won currency, traders said, after a warning that it was monitoring speculative movement in the offshore market.

The won gave up as much as 1.1% to stand at 1,227.6 against the dollar, its lowest since June 1, 2020, after closing the previous session at 1,214.2.

"It is suspected that there was an (FX) intervention," said one trader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, while adding, "It was not enough to overwhelm the market."

The won retreated to 1,226.1 per dollar after the authority said it was "monitoring whether there is any speculative movement in the offshore market or excessive anxiety among local market participants due to recent changes in external conditions," in a text message it sent to Reuters.

The reference was to the escalating Ukraine crisis.

"We will strengthen communication with major FX players in the local market," it added.

The finance ministry and central bank made comments via text message to some reporters regarding spot movements in FX markets in cases of sharp volatility.

South Korea's won

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea sells dollars to curb won fall, traders say

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

Gold crosses $2,000-mark, palladium at record high on Ukraine crisis

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories