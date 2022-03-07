ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
NA-33 bye-polls: Applications for postal ballot papers to be received till 26th

APP 07 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has invited the desired persons to submit their applications for postal ballot papers for bye-election in constituency NA-33 Hangu by March 26.

According to ECP, this facility, under the law, has been extended to the persons in government service, members of Armed Forces, their wives, and children as are registered voters and ordinarily reside with them stationed at a place out of their constituency.

Persons with any physical disability who are unable to travel and hold a National Identity Card with a logo for physical disability issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot.

The persons appointed by the Returning Officer including police personnel for the performance of any duty in connection with an election at polling stations other than the one at which they are entitled to cast their vote have been advised to apply for a postal ballot to the Returning Officer within three days of their appointment.

The commission said that applications for postal ballot should be made on the prescribed form with the Returning Officer concerned of the constituency.

