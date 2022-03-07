ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Guangzhou, Xian: PIA gets operating licence for 2 more China’s cities

APP 07 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been granted two more operating licence by Chinese authorities for Guangzhou and Xian in addition to Beijing and as a result, the national flag carrier can start schedule passenger flights for these stations.

Previously, PIA has an operating licence only for Beijing Station. Now, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has granted two more operating licences to PIA for Guangzhou and Xian Stations enabling it to start schedule passenger flights for the two cities, PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi said on Sunday.

Now, PIA posses operating licence for Beijing, Guangzhou and Xian Stations, he told APP in an interview.

He informed that as per current standard operating procedure of CAAC, international carriers can operate one weekly flight for China. PIA is operating PK854-855 ISB-XIY-PEK-ISB by using Xian first entry point for Beijing as per CDC approval of Xian government.

“After change in current standard operating procedure of CAAC, we have an option to start our schedule flights for Guangzhou and Xian also,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said, the national flag carrier has also applied for grant of operating licence for Chengdu Station which is under approval process and hopefully, we will get its approval next month.

About cargo flights, he said that PIA has got approval from the Chinese authorities to operate chartered cargo flights for Kunming and Shenzhen while approval for Kashgar (Xinjiang) is under process. He expressed the confidence that the chartered cargo flights to different Chinese cities would help further enhance trade and economic activities between Pakistan and China.

About resumption of PIA’s weekly Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad passenger flights, currently suspended due to Covid-19 situation, he said that the local government authorities in Xian have been requested for a permission to resume the flights to Xian as per previous schedule.

“We are waiting for the formal approval for resumption of flights so that we can facilitate the travellers from both countries,” he added.

PIA Guangzhou Xian operating licence

Comments

Comments are closed.

Guangzhou, Xian: PIA gets operating licence for 2 more China’s cities

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

PSX witnesses recovery trend

Futures spread up 193bps

PKR stays range-bound

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories