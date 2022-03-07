Rohit lauds Jadeja’s all-round skills

MOHALI: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma called Ravindra Jadeja one of the world’s best all-rounders after the left-hander stood out in the team’s crushing Test win over Sri Lanka on Sunday.

India won the first of the two Tests — Virat Kohli’s 100th five-day match and Rohit’s first as longer-format captain — inside three days by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali.

Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 175 and claimed a match tally of nine wickets with his left-arm spin to be named man of the match.

“To me he is one of the top all-rounders,” Rohit told reporters.

“Look at the performances. In the past as well, when we played in India his contribution with the bat lower down the order and picking those crucial wickets... he seems to be adding a lot more to his game every time he plays.”

Jadeja, 33, is currently placed third in the Test all-rounders list behind Ravichandran Ashwin and number one Jason Holder of the West Indies.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is fourth and England’s Ben Stokes sixth.

Coming in at number seven, Jadeja recorded a Test best in his second century of his career and put on marathon partnerships to steer India to 574-8 after they elected to bat first.

He put on 130 runs for the seventh wicket with Ashwin and then an unbeaten 103-run ninth-wicket stand with Mohammed Shami. Rohit said he is keen to utilise Jadeja’s batting more in the future.