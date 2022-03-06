Sindh govt spent NFC money on PPP's long march: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that the Sindh government had spent the entire National Finance Commission (NFC) award money, which was meant for utilising in the province, on the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) long march led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

In a tweet, the minister said it would be unjustified to complain of not getting the resources by the province after it spent the NFC money on such political activities.

Fawad said people of Sindh would get facilities at par with the dwellers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form its government in the Sindh province following the Huqooq-e-Sindh March.

In an earlier tweet, Fawad said that the opposition and its movement will "go home in the coming week," adding that their "claims will remain futile."

Opposition and its movement will 'go home' in coming week: Fawad

"The 48 hours of Maulana Fazlur Rahman and five days of Bilawal have already passed," Fawad tweeted in an apparent reference to the opposition alliance's announced timeline to bring a no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan will make important visits after the conference of Islamic Foreign Ministers," he wrote.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has claimed to have obtained the support of more than 180 members in the 342-member National Assembly for its planned no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A senior member of the PDM, who is also part of the process of drafting the no-confidence motion, Friday told Business Recorder that the homework for tabling the motion in the National Assembly had been completed and it could be moved anytime soon.

“We have completed our task – the drafting of the no-confidence motion – and now the time has arrived that it would be tabled in the house anytime soon,” the PDM leader said on condition of anonymity when asked as to when the opposition alliance is going to table the motion in the National Assembly.

On Wednesday, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman had stated that the next two to three days are “crucial” during whom the joint opposition will make a final decision regarding submitting a vote of no-confidence motion or requisitioning the session of the parliament.

It was followed by a statement by the PDM spokesperson, Hafiz Hamdullah, saying that the opposition would submit the no-confidence motion in the next 48 hours.

However, since then two days have passed and the decision to move the motion could not be taken.