Asad made ADB deputy country director

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Asad Aleem as Deputy Country Director for ADB in Pakistan, says the Bank.

Asad Aleem was working with the bank since 2004 and also served as Principal Energy Specialist in Central and West Asia Department, the ADB said on its official Twitter handle on Saturday. It further said that Asad would assist Country Director Yong Ye in managing the country operations.

