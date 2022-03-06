British Council launches ‘Pakistan/UK New Perspectives’ programme

KARACHI: British Council CEO, Scott McDonald launched the “Pakistan/UK New Perspectives” programme in Karachi on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan. The launch was attended by prominent guests from the government, performing arts, culture, academia, and the media.

Pakistan/UK New Perspectives acknowledges and builds upon the deep cultural ties between Pakistan and UK, and features an expansive cultural programme spanning theatre, film, visual arts, sustainable design and architecture, digital platforms, music, literature, museums, broadcast and dialogue, capacity and skills building, research, and numerous exciting cross-arts commissions.

People in Pakistan and UK will have the chance to experience creative work from some of the best UK and Pakistani organisations, artists and institutions creating together.

The Rangoonwala Foundation is partnering with the British Council for the Pakistan/UK New Perspectives programmes. A full list of initiatives under the programme is available on the British Council website.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, a partner for the Pakistan/UK: New Perspectives programme talked about her collaboration with Scottish Documentary Institute to mentor 10 young female film makers to create their original content through this initiative. She stated:

“Pakistan’s rich cultural landscape offers so much to inspire filmmakers here but producing and providing small grants for documentary films - particularly for female filmmakers in non-urban parts of the country - can be a struggle. So, our timely collaboration with the Scottish Documentary Institute and British Council means that for the first time, through Patakha Pictures, we will be able to provide small grants and mentoring for this new generation of storytellers”.

