ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
‘LCCI Business Consumer Expo’: Sarwar lauds efforts aimed at boosting economic activities

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited the LCCI Business Consumer Expo on second day and applauded the efforts of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the promotion of trade and economic activities.

The Governor took a round to the over 170 stalls along with the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Convener of LCCI Adhoc Committee on 100-year spring festival and Executive Committee Member Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi. The Governor expressed the gratification on the high standards of Pakistani products displayed at LCCI Business Consumer Expo.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar assured the local industries of the government’s complete support for enhancing the country’s exports and betterment of the business environment. He urged the businessmen to work extensively for the economic stability of the country. He appreciated that the Pakistani products possess potential to capture the global market with excellent standards.

“I am dedicated to the economic development of the country”, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar added and welcomed the companies who have showcased their products.

He said that the business community should play its role to promote economic activities and the government will also fully support them.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the fairs and exhibitions are the prime areas of focus for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry as these are the best marketing tools which not only create brand relevancy and raise brand value but also attract foreign buyers and pave way for joint ventures.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the world is going through a new round of major development and transformation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

