‘LCCI Business Consumer Expo’: Sarwar lauds efforts aimed at boosting economic activities

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited the LCCI Business Consumer Expo on second day and applauded the efforts of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the promotion of trade and economic activities.

The Governor took a round to the over 170 stalls along with the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Convener of LCCI Adhoc Committee on 100-year spring festival and Executive Committee Member Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi. The Governor expressed the gratification on the high standards of Pakistani products displayed at LCCI Business Consumer Expo.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar assured the local industries of the government’s complete support for enhancing the country’s exports and betterment of the business environment. He urged the businessmen to work extensively for the economic stability of the country. He appreciated that the Pakistani products possess potential to capture the global market with excellent standards.

“I am dedicated to the economic development of the country”, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar added and welcomed the companies who have showcased their products.

He said that the business community should play its role to promote economic activities and the government will also fully support them.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the fairs and exhibitions are the prime areas of focus for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry as these are the best marketing tools which not only create brand relevancy and raise brand value but also attract foreign buyers and pave way for joint ventures.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the world is going through a new round of major development and transformation.

