Criminal gangs most active within remits of Aabpara, Lohi Bheer & Khanna police stations

Fazal Sher 06 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, burglars, and auto thieves struck at over 70 places in the capital and looted cash and valuables worth millions and stole 16 vehicles from various areas of the city during last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, armed men stole or snatched 53 mobile phones from various localities. Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Lohi Bheer, Khanna, and Industrial Area police stations.

Similarly, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during last week and snatched or stole 16 vehicles including nine motorbikes worth millions of rupees from various localities.

Aabpara police station registered four cases of auto theft, four cases of mobile theft, and three cases of robbery during the last week. A citizen, Humayun lodged a complaint with Aabpara police station that unidentified persons stole a mobile phone from him. Another Muhammad Abbasi informed the same police station that unidentified persons stole his mobile phone. Similarly, some unidentified persons stole a mobile phone belonging to Toba Javed. Some unidentified persons stole a mobile phone worth Rs 75,000 from the house of Hassan Syed. Unidentified persons stole precious stone worth Rs 300,000 from Fahad Zaheer Abbasi in the limits of Aabpara police station.

Some robbers stole a mobile phone and cash from Zeeshan. Another gang stole car battery worth Rs 5,000 from the car of Abdul Mannan. Another Rana Wakeel lodged a complaint with Aabpara police station that two armed persons snatched Rs 21,000 from him.

