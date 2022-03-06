RTO achieves revenue target

LAHORE: Regional Tax Office (RTO) Lahore has collected Rs16.7 billion in February 2022 as compared to Rs10.6 billion in February 2021, registering an increase of 57%.

The Chief Commissioner RTO has appreciated the hard work, commitment and professionalism of team RTO encouraging them to keep the momentum going in the last four months of the financial year.

He said the Point of Sale (PoS) integration drive has also shown impressive growth. The RTO has registered 112 Retailers in PoS in February 2022.

The campaign, including awareness, education, facilitation, enforcement through 40-B, penalties and recoveries from defaulting Tier-1 Retailers, has resulted in an upward trend with 52 integrations in December 2021 followed by 76 in January 2022 and 112 in February 2022. RTO has also recovered Rs43 million in penalties from the defaulting Tier-1 Retailers, he added.

