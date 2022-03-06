Wahab optimistic about prospects of ‘Awami March’

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM’s Advisor on law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that efforts are being made to bring a ‘political spring’ in the country in the season of spring.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s convoy is on its way from Karachi to Islamabad. People have given their full support to Bilawal. A ‘Damadam Must Qalandar’ will be done in Islamabad and the people of Pakistan will emerge as victorious,” he said while talking to media after inauguration of a flower show in Shah Faisal Colony here.

District Korangi Deputy Commissioner Capt. Saleemullah Odho, Korangi District Administrator Javed Kalhoro, Municipal Commissioner Majid Ali and other officers were also present.

He said that the management of DMC Korangi has organized this beautiful flower show today and we are happy to see the performance of students of government schools here. These children are in no way inferior to students of private schools. “I have given focus to parks and public spaces this spring because they were devastated in the past,” he added.

The Administrator said that those who used to say “Aap ne Ghabrana Nahi Hai” now have started going to approach the allies in panic.

He said that the joint opposition is quite confident about the success of no-trust motion, adding that development work is under way in Karachi and positive change is taking place in every district of the megacity.

The new administration of KMC has brought a spring in the city. This is the spring that Bilawal Bhutto is bringing ‘politically’. He said that for the past three and a half years, inflation has made life difficult for everyone and common man is suffering a lot.

“Instead of giving jobs to people, their jobs have been snatched away. Instead of giving houses, the houses of the people have been demolished,” said Barrister Murtaza Wahab. He said that Bilawal’s caravan had just reached Hyderabad when Imran Khan started panicking and reduced petrol, diesel and electricity prices.

“Imran Khan has started taking ‘u-turns’ because 220 million people are getting united against him. Allies of federal government are ready to leave it,” he said and added that this ‘failed’ federal government was about to come to an end.

To a question, the Administrator Karachi said that the rise in inflation has made the people worried and Imran Khan could not redress their problems.

To another question, he said that the person whom Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was calling a child had made him the foreign minister in his first term.

To another question, the Administrator said that the issue of payment of arrears of retired employees of KMC would be resolved in a couple of weeks. “Bilawal’s government will solve the problem of payment of dues of retired employees. My success and failure will be decided by the people of Karachi,” he said.

He said that the sanitation situation in Korangi district is much better now and will get even better in the coming days. We are going to solve the problem of garbage collection in Central district.

Later, Murtaza Wahab inaugurated Saleem Naz Family Park, Owais Shaheed Park and another park in Korangi and Zaman Town. These parks have been renovated in a short span of one month and opened for public.