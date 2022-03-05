ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN Security Council to meet Monday on humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: diplomats

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered ...
AFP 05 Mar, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, diplomats said Friday.

After this public session, the 15 members of the council will confer behind closed doors to discuss a possible draft resolution, a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP.

This latter meeting has been proposed by Mexico and France, who are pushing a draft that calls for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, unhindered flow of humanitarian aid and protection of civilians.

But it has run into obstacles, namely a warning from the United States that it will not support such a draft unless it states explicitly that Russia has caused the humanitarian crisis, another diplomat told AFP.

France originally wanted a vote last Tuesday but it did not happen.

Now, diplomats say France has shifted and in light of US criticism is no longer pushing for a vote as quickly as before.

Any draft resolution that criticizes Russia by name is doomed because Russia has veto power on the Security Council.

Russia Security Council

Comments

1000 characters

UN Security Council to meet Monday on humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: diplomats

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Insurance companies: SECP decides to impose new conditions

Retention of SLIC shares in PRCL: Guidance sought from CCoP

Tax revenue claims stuck in litigations: SC seeks comprehensive report from FBR

PPIB for clearing outstanding receivables of ±660 PMLTC

2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case: Setting aside immunity, President appears before court

Read more stories