ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SPI up 0.04pc WoW

Tahir Amin 05 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended March 3, 2022 recorded an increase of 0.04 percent due to increase in the prices of food items including chicken (10.47 percent), bananas (7.06 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (4.08 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (3.69 percent), powdered milk (1.11 percent) and non-food items, LPG (9.45 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 15.23 percent mainly due to increase in tomatoes (241.95 percent), LPG (71.48 percent), garlic (57.88 percent), mustard oil (53.22 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (44.91 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (44 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (43.21 percent), washing soap (36.95 percent), masoor (34.81 percent), petrol (33.42 percent), beef (25.05 percent), and diesel (23.75 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (36.30 percent), moong (30.23 percent), eggs (8.70 percent), sugar (8.19 percent), potatoes (7.38 percent), and onions (6.49 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 170.47 percent during the week ended February 24, 2022 to 170.53 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,732 and Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 increased by 0.12 percent, 0.09 percent, 0.13 percent, and 0.10 percent respectively, and for above Rs44,175 it decreased by 0.03 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25 percent) items increased, 13 (25.50 percent) items decreased, and 19 (37.25 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in the weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included chicken (10.47 percent), LPG (9.45 percent), bananas (7.06 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (4.08 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (3.69 percent), mustard oil (2.98 percent), cooking oil Daldaor other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (2.19 percent), powdered milk Nido (1.11 percent), Georgette (1.06 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (0.69 percent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.68 percent), Sufi washing soap (0.60 percent), milk fresh (0.34 percent), mutton (0.32 percent), curd (0.20 percent), beef with bone (0.14 percent), pulse gram (0.07 percent), tea prepared (0.06 percent), and cooked daal (0.03 percent).

The commodities, which recorded decrease in their prices during the period under review include tomatoes (27.06 percent), eggs (7.18 percent), hi-speed diesel (6.43 percent), petrol super (6.23 percent), garlic (3.27 percent), moong (0.96 percent), masoor (0.69 percent), onions (0.40 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.35 percent), sugar (0.27 percent), potatoes (0.20 percent), maash (0.16 percent), and gur (0.10 percent).

The commodities whose prices remained unchanged during the period included rice basmati broken, rice irri-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab), bread plain, salt powdered, chilies, powder, cooked beef, cigarettes Capstan, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood whole, energy saver, match box, telephone call charges, and toilet soap.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

petrol PBS eggs SPI vegetable ghee

Comments

Comments are closed.

SPI up 0.04pc WoW

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Insurance companies: SECP decides to impose new conditions

Retention of SLIC shares in PRCL: Guidance sought from CCoP

Tax revenue claims stuck in litigations: SC seeks comprehensive report from FBR

PPIB for clearing outstanding receivables of ±660 PMLTC

2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case: Setting aside immunity, President appears before court

Read more stories