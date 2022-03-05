ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Bilawal condemns Peshawar mosque blast

APP 05 Mar, 2022

MULTAN: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday condemned the blast in a mosque in Peshawar and expressed deep grief over loss of lives in the attack.

The terrorists attacked the humanity by attacking innocent people offering their prayers in the mosque, Bilawal said in a statement.

He demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the terrorist attack and sought best treatment facilities for the injured.

