‘Business Consumer Expo’ inaugurated at LCCI

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal and LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, along with Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Haris Ateeq, inaugurated the mega event LCCI “Business Consumer Expo”.

Convener of LCCI Adhoc Committee on 100-year spring festival and Executive Committee Member Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi also spoke on the occasion. The LCCI Executive Committee Members and people from different walks of life were present on the occasion. As many as over 170 stalls of textile, food items, coating sector, furniture, automobile, motorbike and agriculture sectors etc have been displayed at the exhibition.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal extolled the LCCI initiatives for promotion of trade and economic activities in the country. Talking about economic scenario, he said the government is making sincere efforts to overcome economic challenges, adding that promotion of local industries and confidence building of investors is an integral part of government policy. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced historic package for the industry.

He said that industrialization is at its peak as 1208 new industrial units are being established in the industrial estates of Punjab. He said that new industrial estates are being established in Jhang, Sahiwal, Gujrat and Sialkot. He said that the industrialization is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the exhibition means business for the country as it highlights the potential of local products and attracts the foreign buyers. He said that leading companies are showcasing their products in the LCCI “Business Consumer Expo”.

He said that to grab huge foreign investments, we need to tell the world that large-scale economic changes in Pakistan have crated good opportunities. He said that macroeconomic stability can increase the competitiveness of Pakistani goods and services.

The LCCI President said that prospects of growth are directly dependent economic freedom and government’s ability to provide favorable and transparent atmosphere for businesses. He said that the creation of atmosphere conducive for the businesses will also strengthen private sector and enable it to do more for the cause of economic stability of the country.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the exhibitions are powerful marketing tool as these provide a platform to promote products. The exhibitions also offer opportunities to meeting potential consumers.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the exhibitions not only provide excellent opportunities to the manufacturers to introduce their products at the national level but also strengthen the national economy. He said that LCCI “Business Consumer Expo” will prove to be a milestone in showcasing the products manufactured in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022