‘Saraiki Culture Day’ today

KARACHI: Saraiki Women Association (SWA), a newly formed platform has announced to celebrate Saraiki culture day Saturday (toda), March 05, 2022 at the Karachi Press Club.

Saraiki women will present traditional Saraiki ajrak to Fazil Jamili, President Karachi Press Club, Rizwan Bhatti, Secretary, office bearers, members governing body and other journalists present there. Saraiki traditional jhumar (dance) will also be presented on this occasion. In an announcement, Karam Akhtar, Founder & Chairperson Saraiki Women Association said that this platform was aimed to help Saraiki women to get their legal rights. Saraiki women mostly are serving as domestic labour while a small number is involved in industrial production. In many circumstances, women are deprived of their due rights, she added.

