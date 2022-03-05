ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lumpy skin disease: Livestock dept sends teams to Bhains Colony

Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The Livestock department on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a task force to control and confine the Lumpy Skin Disease (LCD) infection spread among cattle in Bhains Colony in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking serious notice of the reports that the lumpy skin disease has affected cattle in the cattle colony, causing unrest among the dairy farmers, directed DG Livestock Dr Nazeer Kalhoro to send special teams to the [dairy] farmers to vaccinate their cattle against the viral disease.

The DG Livestock, on the directives of the CM, constituted a committee to control and contain the lumpy skin disease infections in Karachi.

The committee include Additional Director Livestock Dr Rafique Memon (Chairman) Dr Habibullah Jamali, Dr Javed Memon, Dr Rashid Pirzada, Dr Amjad Shah, Dr Khalid Jalbani (Members) with the task to take all the necessary efforts and utilize their resources to control the disease in affected areas.

The task force would collect the samples from the infected animals of affected areas and submit them [samples] to Central Veterinary Diagnosis Tando Jam and to the Sindh Institute of Animal Health Karachi.

The task force has also been allowed to utilize the Human Resources and field force from the adjoining districts, if required. The committee would also develop coordination with the concerned Municipal authorities to launch anti-mosquito spray of the colony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah cattle Lumpy Skin Disease Dr Nazeer Kalhoro

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lumpy skin disease: Livestock dept sends teams to Bhains Colony

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Insurance companies: SECP decides to impose new conditions

Retention of SLIC shares in PRCL: Guidance sought from CCoP

Tax revenue claims stuck in litigations: SC seeks comprehensive report from FBR

PPIB for clearing outstanding receivables of ±660 PMLTC

2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case: Setting aside immunity, President appears before court

Read more stories