953 fresh Covid-19 cases detected across country

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus daily case count in the country, Friday, witnessed an upward trend as 953 new Covid-19 infections were detected during the past 24 hours by carrying out 36,678 diagnostic tests reflecting a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Covid-19 data released here, the new cases pushed the country’s coronavirus overall case count to 1,512,707. The country for the past six days is regularly reporting below 1,000 coronavirus cases. A day earlier, Pakistan has reported 768 Covid-19 cases.

According to the NCOC, Pakistan in the past 24 hours, reported 11 new Covid-19 deaths that took the total death toll to 30,248 since the pandemic outbreak.

Moreover, 2,605 people suffering from coronavirus recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s tally of recoveries to 1,451,665. The number of active cases has dropped to 30,794, which a month earlier has crossed 100,000 mark.

However, 890 patients are still under treatment in critical care units admitted in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities countrywide. In the past 24 hours, Sindh reported 410 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths, Punjab reported 252 cases and five deaths and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) registered 228 fresh cases and three deaths.

