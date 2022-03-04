ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KSE-100 ends jittery session with marginal gain, volume dries up further

BR Web Desk 04 Mar, 2022

Volatility persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended the week with a marginal gain, while volume and value of shares traded also decreased on Friday.

At close, the KSE-100 Index ended with a gain of 25.63 points or 0.06% to settle at 44,551.35. On a weekly basis, the benchmark KSE 100 index gained 1.29%.

“Recent political events, both geopolitical and domestic, have battered investor sentiment,” said AKD Securities. “We believe domestic political front would remain heated with an election year in sight and the incumbent government prioritising political optics over growth sustainability, potentially derailing Pakistan's reform story.

“Additionally, the loose-fiscal policy may warrant a tighter-monetary policy as previously hinted by the Central Bank, which would further constrain market performance. Global commodities cycle is another determinant of market performance at least in the short run in our view where any downside moves could bring a relief rally though briefly," it added.

PSX's KSE-100 ends flat after range-bound session

Meanwhile, sectors driving the benchmark index upwards included fertiliser (147.67 points), cement (65.69 points), and technology and communication (46.44 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased further to 134.8 million from 188.67 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded also declined to Rs4.74 billion from Rs7.36 billion recorded in the previous session.

Flying Cement (R) was the volume leader with 11.42 million shares, followed by TRG Pakistan Limited with 8.01 million shares, and Yousuf Weaving with 6.6 million shares.

Shares of 335 companies were traded on Friday, of which 122 registered an increase, 177 recorded a fall, and 36 remained unchanged.

