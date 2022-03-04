ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Ukraine war sends euro below $1.10 for first time in two years

LONDON: The euro fell on Friday below $1.10 for the first time in almost two years and hit a fresh seven-year low...
Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

LONDON: The euro fell on Friday below $1.10 for the first time in almost two years and hit a fresh seven-year low versus the Swiss franc as the war in Ukraine lowered expectations of European economic growth.

The European single currency was down 0.8% to $1.0967, its weakest level since May 2020, after Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze.

Versus the Swiss franc, another safe haven, the euro fell 0.8% to 1.0066, its lowest since January 2015. The euro sank 0.4% against sterling to 82.56 pence, hitting its lowest level since July 2016.

Analyst said the war and the effects of surging energy and gas prices will likely undermine European consumption and economic growth prospects.

"Euro remains somewhat at the epicentre of risk aversion," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho.

Given surging energy prices and the European Central Bank reluctance to change its rate policy "euro trend should continue lower," he said.

While money markets do not expect interest rate hikes at the ECB's next meeting, the US Federal Reserve is all but certain to raise interest rates at its March 15-16 meeting for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid rising pressure on central European currencies, the Czech National Bank said on Friday it was intervening in the market to stem the depreciation of the crown, at almost 20-month low against the US dollar.

Poland's central bank intervened this week but the zloty still hit a 13-year low against the euro, while Hungary delivered its most aggressive rate hike since 2008 as the forint also tumbled to record lows.

The rouble slipped back towards record lows against the dollar and euro in volatile Moscow trade.

The US dollar index rose 0.6% to 98.335, after touching its highest level since May 2020 against a basket of peers.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar continued its advance, helped by the commodities boom, and rose to a four-month high of $0.7375 versus the US dollar.

High energy prices in turn have prevented the Japanese yen from benefiting as much from the safe haven flows, as Japan is a net importer of energy.

The yen briefly climbed on the dollar when news of the fire emerged, but later gave up those gains and was little changed at 115.38 per dollar.

