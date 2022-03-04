ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee closes the week with marginal gain against the US dollar

  • Appreciates to 177.5 in inter-bank market on Friday
Recorder Report 04 Mar, 2022

Drop in oil prices eased pressure on Pakistan's currency as the rupee registered a gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.19% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 177.50 after a day-on-day appreciation of 33 paisas or 0.19%.

Before Friday's gain, the local currency was approaching its all-time low against the US dollar, which was recorded in December last year when it closed at 178.24.

Rupee's gain comes as oil prices retreated on Friday as the disruption of Russian oil exports because of western sanctions outweighed the prospect of more Iranian supplies from a possible nuclear deal.

Rupee falls further against US dollar, nearing all-time low

Meanwhile, the central bank is also set to convene the monetary policy committee on Tuesday to announce the key interest rate.

Since the last MPC, there have been developments on the geopolitical and economic fronts, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacting markets globally, making the upcoming announcement all the more important.

forex SBP Dollar Rupee Exchange rate PKR VS USD usd rate pkr rate

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee closes the week with marginal gain against the US dollar

Outrage as Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

Oil rebounds on escalating Ukraine conflict

PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi says does not want to avail immunity

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

Firecracker explosion in India kills at least 11

Xiaomi inaugurates smartphone manufacturing facility in Pakistan

Hubco's Narowal Plant engines develop fault, electricity generation halted

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Read more stories