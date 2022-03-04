ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
AVN 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.52%)
BOP 7.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
GGGL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
GTECH 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
PACE 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
TELE 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
TPL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TREET 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TRG 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.75%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
YOUW 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.23%)
BR100 4,522 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 16,717 Increased By 40.5 (0.24%)
KSE100 44,631 Increased By 104.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,451 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Mar 04, 2022
Russian troops stopping firefighters from tackling blaze at nuclear plant: Ukrainian officials

KYIV: Ukrainian emergency services said Friday that Russian troops were preventing them from extinguishing a fire...
AFP 04 Mar, 2022

KYIV: Ukrainian emergency services said Friday that Russian troops were preventing them from extinguishing a fire that broke out at a nuclear power plant after it was struck by shelling.

"The invaders are not authorising Ukrainian public rescue units to begin extinguishing the fire," the emergency services said on Facebook, stating that the blaze had affected a "training building" and that only one of the plant's six reactors were operational.

facebook Nuclear Power Plant Russian troops Ukrainian emergency services

