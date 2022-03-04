World
Russian troops stopping firefighters from tackling blaze at nuclear plant: Ukrainian officials
KYIV: Ukrainian emergency services said Friday that Russian troops were preventing them from extinguishing a fire...
04 Mar, 2022
KYIV: Ukrainian emergency services said Friday that Russian troops were preventing them from extinguishing a fire that broke out at a nuclear power plant after it was struck by shelling.
"The invaders are not authorising Ukrainian public rescue units to begin extinguishing the fire," the emergency services said on Facebook, stating that the blaze had affected a "training building" and that only one of the plant's six reactors were operational.
Comments