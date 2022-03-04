ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ton-up Imam-ul-Haq punishes faltering Australia in first Test

AFP Updated 04 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Recalled opener Imam-ul-Haq cracked a brilliant maiden century Friday as Pakistan finished the opening day of the first Test against Australia on a commanding 245-1 in Rawalpindi.

The 26-year-old left-hander marked the first Test by Australia in Pakistan for 24 years with 132 not out, leaving the tourists frustrated on a dry and flat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch.

Officials have not yet commented on the blast or how it might affect the tour.

At the close Friday, veteran batsman Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 64, having added 140 for the unbroken second wicket after Pakistan won a crucial toss and opted to bat.

Haq put on a confident 105-run stand for the opening wicket with Abdullah Shafique as Australia used eight bowlers, but only spinner Nathan Lyon (1-87) managed a scalp in 31 tireless overs.

Shafique miscued a lofted shot off Lyon in the penultimate over before lunch for 44.

Shafique was shaping well after getting a life on 21 when Travis Head dropped a sharp chance at leg slip off Lyon, who extracted spin from the outset.

Shafique hit three boundaries and a six during his enterprising knock.

That brought Azhar to the crease, and the Pakistanis dominated the Australian attack -- forcing skipper Pat Cummins to use part-time spinners Head, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, but to no effect.

Haq, playing his first Test since December 2019, drove pacer Mitchell Starc to the cover boundary to complete his century in 277 minutes.

He has batted for 379 minutes, hitting 15 boundaries and two sixes, also improving on his previous best of 76 made against the same opponents in Dubai in October 2018.

When Haq reached the milestone the 12,000 crowd stood as one to applaud.

Azhar was also in sublime form, playing spin and pace with confidence in his 235-minute knock, spiced with four boundaries and a six.

Australia will rue their questionable selection as they went into the Test with three pacers, a fast bowling allrounder and a lone spinner in Lyon.

In contrast, Pakistan chose two spinners, a part-time slow bowler and two frontline quicks.

Australia agreed to tour only after being assured of top security.

australia Naseem Shah Babar Azam Azhar Ali Pat Cummins Abdullah Shafique Hasan Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Ton-up Imam-ul-Haq punishes faltering Australia in first Test

At least 56 killed, 200 injured in Peshawar bomb blast

Australian legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack: Fox Sports

Outrage as Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

Rupee closes the week with marginal gain against the US dollar

Xiaomi inaugurates smartphone manufacturing facility in Pakistan

KSE-100 ends jittery session with marginal gain, volume dries up further

Oil rebounds on escalating Ukraine conflict

Hubco's Narowal Plant engines develop fault, electricity generation halted

Firecracker explosion in India kills at least 11

Read more stories