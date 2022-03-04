SHC suspends arrest warrants for ex-Karachi Mayor Wasim

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday suspended the operation of non-bailable warrants issued for the arrest of former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar in a case pertaining to providing shelter and medical treatment to the terrorists.

The court restrained the police from arresting the MQM leader and directed him to appear before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the case within seven days. He is required to furnish a surety bond of Rs 50,000 against the non-bailable warrants issued for his arrest by the ATC court.

The ATC last week issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the MQM-P leader over his absence from the hearing. The court adjourned the case until March 12.

Wasim Akhtar, PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain, PSP leader Anis Qaim khani and Rauf Siddiqui have been nominated in the case registered at the North Nazimabad police station in 2015.

According to the case, registered on the complaint of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the PPP leader allegedly treated and harboured suspected terrorists and militants at the North Nazimabad and Clifton branches of his hospital at the request of some MQM and PPP leaders.