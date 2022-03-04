Bilawal issues ‘ultimatum’ to PM

BAHAWALPUR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given a five-day ultimatum to the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to resign and dissolve the assembly.

PPP chairman, on Thursday, addressing the participants of his ‘long march’ here said that the people want to get rid of PM Imran Khan. “Imran Khan has five days to resign and dissolve assemblies; otherwise, we will have to take care of it,” he said.

Bilawal added that we will solve the problems of the people by forming a peoples’ government, and fulfilling Shaheed Benazir’s vision.

“Bahawalpur has proved that the public does not hold confidence in the Prime Minister and we will hold transparent elections this year. Allies should not side with ‘puppets’ and they should support PPP in the no-confidence motion,” he said.

Bilawal giving the PM an ultimatum said that we are not afraid of anything as long as the people are with us.