TOGETHER, WE CAN MOVE MOUNTAINS

BridgeLinx is a technology-enabled trucking and logistics solutions provider. We deploy technology to connect shippers with carriers, bringing efficiency and scale to the fragmented and inefficient road freight market in Pakistan.

We are Pakistan’s fastest- growing technology start-up, and are amongst Pakistan’s best-capitalized venture- backed businesses, backed by Tier 1 investors globally as well as by Pakistan’s leading conglomerates / family offices locally.

THE STATUS QUO

Road freight is one of Pakistan’s largest industries, contributing north of 10% to the national GDP, and employing millions of people directly and indirectly. It is, simultaneously, amongst the most inefficient industries in Pakistan, with minimal technological enablement and a high degree of intermediation.

A typical shipper relies on networks of contractors and brokers to access hundreds of thousands of carriers that ply loads across Pakistan. Freight brokerage is conducted over non-scalable channels telephone, WhatsApp, e-mail and there is little to no visibility over shipments in transit. From port operations to customs to transit to offloading to empty container returns, each shipment requires anywhere between 10 to 20 telephone calls to track, trace and close. Vehicle breakdowns, theft, pilferage, delays and adjacent costs (such as detentions and demurrages) are commonplace. Through material losses, production slowdowns and/or the inability to service clients, Pakistan's manufacturers lose billions of dollars each year to such inefficiencies. Encumbered by a lack of technological enablement, traditional freight brokerage is a hugely inefficient mechanism to match demand (that is, loads ready for pick-up) with supply (truckers / carriers). Loads are inefficiently matched to truckers hundreds of miles away from pick-up points. The costs of these inefficiencies are borne by shippers (in the form of higher freight charges) and/or by truckers (in the form of layer take-home payouts).

Pakistan's presently ranks 122 / 160 on the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index, ahead mostly of economies which are a fraction of Pakistan's GDP, often torn by war or civil unrest.

THE BRIDGELINX ADVANTAGE

Best-in-class Pricing - Our bid acceptance rates of more than 99% are indicative of unbeatable pricing on shipments across the length and breadth of Pakistan. Our pricing advantage is driven by tech-enabled matching inefficiencies (via auto-assignment of shipments to the nearest and cheapest carriers), back-end auctions, the depth of our supply network (15,000+ trucks), consistent reverse-loads and an operational infrastructure modeled on global best practices. Phenomenal Service - Every single shipper has access to a dedicated account manager, Commercial team leads, operational coordinators and 24/7 support. Our clients consistently rank our service as the best amongst local and global peers, by a country mile. Tech Enablement - Bookings made through any channel (our web portals, our mobile apps, WhatsApp, email, telephone) are seamless. Upon request, any of our clients can receive static or live / dynamic tracking of all their shipments through dedicated dashboards. Insights through our platform help shippers optimize their shipment plans, creating a continuous cycle of savings and repeat engagement.

End-to-end Services - Interim warehousing, staggered dispatches, specialized movements, empty returns and documentation are just some of the ways in which BridgeLinx offers end-to-end coverage. Our shipper surveys indicate that mitigation / elimination of detention and demurrage charges is the number one reason they would recommend us.

In-Transit Coverage -

Moving with BridgeLinx is accompanied by unconditional guarantees around the safety, integrity and completeness of in-transit goods. Our operational and on-ground teams ensure timely escalations and resolution of in-transit issues, delivering unparalleled peace of mind.

Reliability - BridgeLinx's placement rates exceed 98%. A shipment accepted is a shipment moved, no exceptions. Value-add Services - From customs / clearing, freight forwarding and shipping line container security deposits to drayage, bonded shipments, warehousing and cross-border freight, we offer the widest range of logistics-related services that complement our core trucking solutions, all under one unified platform.

PROGRESS & PORTFOLIO

In just 14 months since launch, BridgeLinx has become the largest freight marketplace and the largest trucking solutions provider in Pakistan.

We work with more than two-thirds of Pakistan's top exporters. Pakistan's largest concerns in textile, cement, fertilizer, chemicals, footwear, agro-businesses, appliances, electronics, packaging, construction materials, FMCGs and e-commerce work exclusively or primarily with BridgeLinx. A network of more than 15,000 truckers plying loads on more than 300 lanes across every territorial region in Pakistan (and beyond) helps us move multi-regional and complex shipments. From containerized loads to private containers, from dozens of bulk commodities to scrap, we move anything and everything.

HELP US HELP YOU

The manner in which a country moves freight is a leading and primary indicator of its economic health. At BridgeLinx, we are on a mission to radically transform road freight in Pakistan. Whether you're looking to streamline your logistics operations or for a tailored solution to your specific inbound / outbound logistics needs, let us help you get in touch with us at [email protected]

