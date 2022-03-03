Rind quits as SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Activities pertaining to ministries of water resources, power and petroleum in Balochistan called it a day on Wednesday, saying his appointment was only on papers. Rind was handpicked by the prime minister on activities pertaining to the ministries of water resources, power, and petroleum in Balochistan, but he said that the position he had been holding existed only on paper as he had no powers.

“My appointment as SAPM [special assistant to the prime minister] is meaningless as I’ve no powers so it’s better to quit,” he added. He has sent his resignation to the prime minister, which is yet to be accepted.

