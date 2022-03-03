US Consulate, IMSciences Peshawar sign MoU

PESHAWAR: United States Consul General Richard H. Riley and the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Joint Director, Dr Usman Ghani, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to renew the partnership of overseeing the Lincoln Corner Peshawar (LCP) for another two years from March 2022 to March 2024.

The representatives signed the MoU during a virtual ceremony in the presence of students, faculty, and diplomats from the US Mission to Pakistan, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Established in 2014, LCP is a partnership between the US Consulate General Peshawar and IMSciences. “The Lincoln Corner Peshawar partnership is aimed at improving educational standards and access to international resources for the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enabling them to gain skills and confidence by taking part in different skill development programs,” said Consul General Riley.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022