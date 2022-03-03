ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Sindh govt decides to procure 1.4MMTs of wheat

Recorder Report 03 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved immediate release of Rs5.6 billion to start procurement of 1.4 million metric tons (MMT) of wheat for which distribution of bardana has been started in three divisions; Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad where early crop is being harvested.

He took this decision on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting to review progress of wheat procurement target for year 2021-22. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtyaz Shah, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Food Raja Khurram Shahzad, Secretary and Secretary Agriculture and other concerned officers.

Secretary for Food briefing the CM said the government had fixed a procurement target at 1.4 MMT at a support price of Rs2,200 per 40kg.

The CM was told that as per target, 341,110 MT would be procured from Sukkur Division, 379,230 Shaheed Benazirabad, 380,270MT Larkano, 58240 MT Mirpurkhas and 241,150MT Hyderabad where 167 procurement centres have been established.

The Food department has started distributing bardana for procurement of 100,000 tons of wheat from Sanghar, 58,240 tons from Mirpurkhas Division and 241,150 tons of wheat from Hyderabad division.

Secretary for Food said that his department needed Rs5.6 billion urgently so that payment to the growers could be made. At this the CM directed Secretary for Finance Sajid Jamal Abro to issue advice for the release of Rs5.6 billion by this evening. He also directed Secretary Food to set up ATMs for the growers to enable them to encash the payment of their crops then and there.

